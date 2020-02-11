Injury blow for Barcelona’s Dembele
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for six months after undergoing surgery on a leg injury.
The 22-year-old France international withdrew from training on February 3 as he suffered a rupture to the tendon of his right thigh.
Barca said on their official website that former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund player Dembele, who has made only five LaLiga appearances this season, was expected to be out of action for six months.
#CourageDembélépic.twitter.com/cArkYxtlU4— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 11, 2020
Dembele moved to the Nou Camp from Dortmund in August 2017 and has scored 19 goals across 74 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club.
