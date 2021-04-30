Innes Murray on target as relegated Alloa end season with Dunfermline win

Relegated Alloa finished the season with a flourish as they triumphed 1-0 over Scottish Championship play-off contenders Dunfermline.

Alloa were nine points adrift at the foot of the table heading into Friday’s last game of the season but pulled off their first home win since February 6 thanks to Innes Murray’s second-half winner.

Dunfermline were already assured of a top-four finish after their victory over Arbroath last weekend and will now face Raith in the first stage of the play-offs.

Innes Murray drew a save from Cameron Gill early on, while Ewan Henderson, Kevin O’Hara and Euan Murray went close for the visitors.

It took just two minutes of the second period for Innes Murray to find the net with a right-footed effort from outside the box, after Innes Cameron had hit the woodwork moments earlier.

Henderson went close again for Dunfermline before Cameron struck the crossbar with a 73rd-minute header, but 1-0 it remained as Alloa ended their disappointing campaign with a victory.