Inter Milan and Atalanta set up final-day battle for second spot in Serie A

Inter Milan and Atalanta set up a final-day shootout for second spot in Serie A after they both won on Tuesday.

With Juventus already having the Scudetto wrapped up, Antonio Conte’s Inter and the impressive Atalanta are battling it out for the runners-up spot, which is likely to be decided when the two meet in Saturday’s curtain-closer.

Lazio will also come into the equation if they beat Brescia on Wednesday in their penultimate game of the season.

Inter have the advantage, leading Atalanta by a point after they beat Napoli 2-0.

Danilo D’Ambrosio opened the scoring in the 11th minute as he fired the ball into the bottom corner and then Lautaro Martinez’s stunning goal, where he turned on the halfway line and advanced before firing in from 25 yards, made the game safe.

Conte’s side will secure second place if they win Atalanta, who piled the pressure on by beating Parma 2-1.

They had to come from behind in the final 20 minutes to keep their 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions going and taking their goals tally to 98 in the league.

Dejan Kulusevski, who started the season at Atalanta, looked to have hurt his former club as he scored just before the break for Parma.

Ruslan Malinovskiy levelled with a low free-kick before Papu Gomez’s 20-yard effort won it.