Inter Milan reveal new badge to mark 113th birthday

Inter Milan have unveiled a new badge to mark their 113th birthday, to mixed reviews on social media.

The new badge is a scaled-back version of the old design, with the gold central plate the most notable absentee in the new design. Black and blue have been retained around the outer edges of the badge, which is now predominantly white.

I M FC Internazionale Milano.What I M comes from what I have always been.I M open to the whole world and rooted in one city. #IMInter pic.twitter.com/iQVzmyrE3uMarch 30, 2021 See more

Alongside colour changes, the lettering has also seen simplified. Inter's "IMFC" acronym has now been reduced to just "IM". The move has been criticised by fans of the club on social media - with the decision likened to Juventus' controversial badge rethink in 2017.

Please someone explain the reasoning. An iconic European logo stripped of tradition, for what? I can understand Juventus, that was a dramatic shift to modernise, to be more usable. This badge change for Inter Milan seems short-sighted. Rebrand for rebrand's sake. pic.twitter.com/Jeo7NluebPMarch 30, 2021 See more

The move comes as part of sweeping changes at Inter, who also announced earlier in the season that they would no longer wear Pirelli on their shirts. The tyre manufacturer had been a sponsor of the Serie A side since 1995.

