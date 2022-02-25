Inverness held to draw by Hamilton
By PA Staff published
Inverness missed the opportunity to close in on cinch Championship pace-setters Arbroath and Kilmarnock after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hamilton.
The hosts made a strong start and Josh Mullin gave them the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.
Full-back Steve Lawson advanced down the right and his fine ball into the box was turned into the net by Mullin.
The lead did not last until half-time though as the visitors pulled level in the 30th minute.
Austin Samuels’ ball into the box was deflected into the path of Aaron Doran and his shot was saved but the rebound fell to Sam Pearson, who stroked the ball into the empty net.
Mullin then hit the post with 15 minutes remaining as neither side could find the winner.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.