Inverness see off struggling Queen of the South
Inverness eased past Queen of the South 3-1 to maintain their grip on second place in the Ladbrokes Championship.
The victory at the Caledonian Stadium kept John Robertson’s side four points ahead of third-placed Dundee and saw them edge to within 14 points of leaders Dundee United with a game in hand.
James Vincent opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark as he headed home from a corner, with James Keatings doubling the lead in the 57th minute with a fine long-range free-kick.
Callum Semple’s header halved the arrears with 18 minutes left but Miles Storey prodded home seven minutes later to leave the Doonhamers still searching for a first win of 2020.
