Investigation opened into alleged racist abuse at Chesterfield v Bradford match

An investigation has been opened after Bradford players were allegedly on the receiving end of racist abuse during Saturday’s friendly fixture at Chesterfield.

The Sky Bet League Two club lost 3-0 to their non-league opponents but a pause occurred during the first half of the pre-season encounter after some City substitutes faced discriminatory remarks.

A spectator in the home stand was subsequently asked to leave the Technique Stadium and Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks is confident strong action will be taken after the incident was formally reported to the match officials following the fixture.

He told the official club website: “I spoke at length last night with the players subjected to the disgusting slurs from a spectator in the home stand. We understand Derbyshire Police are investigating the situation, and we will assist accordingly.

“I would like to thank Chesterfield’s chief executive, John Croot, who has been extremely supportive since the incident. I am confident the individual will face the strongest-possible consequences, as a result of his repulsive actions.

“These events are a reminder of the amount of work that still needs to be done, in order to remove this kind of behaviour from society.

“There is absolutely no place for it, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect any member of our staff from discrimination.

“Our players have our full support, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in collective attempts to eradicate all forms of discrimination.”

Chesterfield, who confirmed a supporter left the fixture during a break in play, said in their own statement witness statements were taken.

“After being made aware of the alleged comment, stewards and police officers spoke to the fan in question, who denied the accusation and left voluntarily,” a club statement read.

“Witness statements have been taken as part of an investigation and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.

“Our club and Community Trust does a lot of work around anti-racism and racist comments at our stadium will not be tolerated.”