Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran continues sponsorship of club’s shirts for next season
By PA Staff published
Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran is to continue his sponsorship of the club’s shirts for the 2022/23 season.
The singer agreed a one-year deal last summer to promote his Mathematics Tour and the logo will remain on the front of the Tractor Boys’ strip for the forthcoming campaign.
Ipswich revealed they doubled their home shirt sales from the 2020/21 season last year, selling more shirts than they had in 15 years.
🧸 @edsheeran#itfc— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 9, 2022
Sheeran, who grew up in nearby Framlingham, said on itfc.co.uk: “I am delighted to be sponsoring Ipswich Town for another season.
“The club and the local community mean a lot to me and I always try to get back to Portman Road whenever I’m back in Suffolk. See you next season.”
CEO Mark Ashton added: “It is fantastic that Ed has agreed to continue his sponsorship of the first-team shirts.
“Ed is a passionate fan of the club and the community of Suffolk.
“We will continue to work with him and his team to build what is already a strong and exciting relationship.
“We are grateful for his continued support and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road again soon.”
