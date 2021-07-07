Is football coming home? – Things we learned from England’s win over Denmark

Harry Kane’s extra-time goal saw England win a tense Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions now face Italy in Sunday’s final, looking to etch their names in history.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the things that stood out on a famous Wembley night.

Final-ly

England reached their first major final in 55 years after this slim victory. Not since lifting the Jules Rimet trophy at the 1966 World Cup have the Three Lions been present in a final. This was further progression for Gareth Southgate’s men, who reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the inaugural Nations League the following year.

Il calcio sta tornando a casa?

The only thing standing between England and football coming home is an Italy side that is on an unbeaten run of 34 games, although Roberto Mancini’s team did need penalties to see off Spain and book their own place in the showpiece. The last two meetings between the nations have been drawn, with Italy knocking England out of Euro 2012 – also by virtue of a shootout.

Southgate is the one

The England boss would have been preparing his team in the dressing room as his name was chanted by the majority of fans inside a raucous Wembley. Southgate has succeeded where many of his predecessors slipped up, getting the nation on side and supporting his players. He will now be the first man since Sir Alf Ramsey to lead England out into a major final, it just remains to be seen if he dusts off his waistcoat for the occasion.

Neil Diamond’s tune ‘Sweet Caroline’ is a big hit with England fans (Ian West/PA)

Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond would not have expected to be along for the ride this summer but his tune ‘Sweet Caroline’ has been adopted by the England faithful. The 80-year-old’s most famous song has been played following England’s victories and even made it onto the pre-match playlist ahead of the semi-final. The country will be hoping for another blast come 10pm on Sunday evening.

Pick that one out

Jordan Pickford conceded his first goal at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jordan Pickford became an England record-breaker despite conceding his first goal of the tournament to a fine Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick. The Everton goalkeeper surpassed Gordon Banks’ long-standing record for the amount of time without conceding – but he ran it fine. When the clock ticked onto 25 minutes it marked 721 minutes since he had previously been beaten to break the record, only to see Damsgaard fire past him five minutes later.