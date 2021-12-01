It should have been more – James McPake on Dundee’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone

Dundee boss James McPake felt his side could have made their 1-0 victory over St Johnstone more comfortable.

The Dark Blues had lost seven straight games in a row to their Tayside rivals prior to this contest but finally triumphed thanks to a solitary first-half Danny Mullen goal.

The victory over Callum Davidson’s side saw Dundee leapfrog Saints up to ninth in the cinch Premiership table.

Manager McPake said: “It should have been more but I’ll take it.

“St Johnstone are a very good side – that’s the fourth time I’ve played Callum’s team and that’s the first time I’ve won.

“We should have been more comfortable but what we saw at the end was real heart and real desire not to concede.

“We outfought them which is one of their strengths but they have good players and a very good coaching team.

“Tonight we were the better team and the better team won the game.

“Big Zander Clark – every time we play against him he does my head in because he pulls off saves.

“He’s been the difference before but it changed tonight and I’m delighted for my players.”

Davidson could not hide his dismay over the result and the performance.

He said: “I’m bitterly disappointed. What we pride ourselves on is hard work, our defensive shape and our attitude to win the ball.

“That was lacking I thought. They were better all over the pitch.

“When you do that you make it really hard for yourselves to win a game of football. That cost us.”

Davidson agreed with McPake’s assessment that Saints had been outfought.

He added: “That’s probably the most disappointing thing.

“I said that after. In any game it’s important how you battle and fight.

“It’s never easy to win a game. We had a good travelling support on a cold Wednesday night and didn’t do it justice.”