It’s about performances not profile – Ange Postecoglou has Aaron Ramsey warning

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes Aaron Ramsey’s arrival at Ibrox is good for Scottish football but cautioned that performances are more important than profile.

Rangers created a deadline-day splash with the loan signing of the Wales and Juventus midfielder, who is not ready to face Celtic in Wednesday night’s derby at Parkhead.

However, Postecoglou pointed out that Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi was a relative unknown in Scotland before arriving in late July and hitting 16 goals for Celtic before being ruled out with a hamstring injury.

When asked about the signing of Ramsey, Postecoglou said: “He’s a quality player and I still think he is a very good player when you look at the level he has been playing at for the last couple of years.

“Club wise he hasn’t played a lot, but when he played for the national team in the summer he still looked a very, very good player.

“So it’s good for the league, but ultimately with all these signings, whether they are high profile or not, it comes down to performances.

“No-one had heard of Kyogo before I brought him here but no-one’s going to tell me he’s not good for the Scottish game.”