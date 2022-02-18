Jack Grealish remains sidelined as Manchester City prepare to host Tottenham

Jack Grealish is expected to again be missing when Manchester City host Tottenham on Saturday.

City’s record signing has sat out their last two games due to a shin issue, and boss Pep Guardiola has said he does not think Grealish will be involved in the Spurs clash.

The Premier League leaders, who have also had Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer out because of injury, can call on Kyle Walker, who was unavailable for the 5-0 Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon through suspension.

Tottenham will have defender Eric Dier back after he missed seven of the last eight games with a troublesome thigh injury.

Forward Steven Bergwijn is also available after he shook off a calf injury.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp (groin) and defender Japhet Tanganga (knee) continue to miss out while there is a confirmed Covid-19 case for an unnamed player in the camp.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Cancelo, Mbete, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, McAtee, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.