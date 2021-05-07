Jack Grealish still not fit for Aston Villa’s clash against Manchester United

Aston Villa will again be without skipper Jack Grealish when they host Manchester United on Sunday.

While the game comes too soon for the midfielder, who has missed the last 11 matches due to a shin problem, he was set to start training with his team-mates again on Saturday.

Morgan Sanson (knee) remains sidelined, with a return to training scheduled for next week, and Trezeguet is also out, after damaging his ACL last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned of sweeping changes as Manchester United continue a run of four matches in eight days.

The Norwegian said he may change entire starting XIs to cope with the run of fixtures, which started with Thursday’s 3-2 loss at Roma as the Red Devils progressed to the Europa League final.

Solskjaer said before the trip to Italy that winger Daniel James was “still out for a little while”, while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are on the road to recovery from knee issues.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engles, Elmohamady, Hause, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Wesley, Watkins, Traore, Davis.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Mejbri, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, Shoretire, Diallo, Van De Beek, Elanga, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani