Jack Hamilton leaves Livingston to join Arbroath on loan

Livingston forward Jack Hamilton has joined cinch Championship leaders Arbroath on loan until the end of the season.

Hamilton, 21, enjoyed a successful spell at Gayfield over the second half of the last campaign and will be hoping for more first-team opportunities.

Livingston boss David Martindale said on the club website: “Jack’s game time has been limited in the first half of the season for a variety of reasons in all fairness, but game time at Jack’s age is paramount for his development.

“With Joel (Nouble) returning to the club, it was only going to make the possibility of game time harder in the second part of the season for him.

“Jack will head out to Arbroath, who are flying at the top of the table. He had fantastic success there last season and knows the environment very well, having flourished last season under Dick and Ian’s tutelage.

“We will all look forward to Jack heading back to Livingston next season, hopefully off the back of a very successful end to the 2021/22 campaign for both Jack himself and Arbroath.”