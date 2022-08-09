Jack Simpson looking for more action after joining Cardiff from Rangers
By PA Staff published
Jack Simpson is looking for game time after joining Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old defender signed for the Light Blues from Bournemouth in January 2021 but failed to hold down a first-team place.
Simpson told Cardiff’s official website: “I’m very excited to join the club. I spoke to the manager (Steve Morison) about what he’s trying to do here.
“I’m a ball-playing centre-half, and hopefully that’ll suit the way the team are playing now.
“I’m excited to be here. I want to help the team and play in as many games as possible.”
City boss Morison said: “Jack’s going to bring balance for us in defence.
“He is a fantastic player, with a beautiful left foot.
“He is someone who wanted to come and be part of it. Jack’s here with a smile on his face, and ready to get to work.
“He’s an excellent addition to the group.”
A statement on Rangers’ official website read: “Rangers can confirm the departure of Jack Simpson to Championship side Cardiff on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.
“Central defender Simpson, 25, made 14 appearances for the club after joining as a cover player in the winter of 2021 from Bournemouth.
“Simpson leaves Rangers with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.