Club legend John Terry calls on Chelsea to sign Jadon Sancho this summer

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry has urged his former club Chelsea to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is expected to depart Signal Iduna Park before the start of next season, with Chelsea among the clubs interested in the England international.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga this term, helping BVB challenge for the title.

And Terry, who also praised the impact made by Chelsea's academy graduates in 2019/20, says he would love to see the forward lining up at Stamford Bridge next season.

"I think the young lads have shown their potential," he told Frank Khalid. "We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Tammy [Abraham] and Mason [Mount] coming into the squad and they've shown that they're capable of playing.

"I think Sancho is one of the best young players in the world at the moment, so he'd be a great addition to Chelsea's squad.

"It would make us better as well, but the ones that have come through, the Billy Gilmours, Tammy, Mason, Reece [James], it's endless isnt it? There have been so many positives this season.

"So I think every Chelsea fan, since I came through the ranks, that's all Chelsea fans wanted to see: the youth team players and the younger generation coming through and making their first team debuts. We've seen that in abundance this year.

"It' s been incredible because we said there was no one better, to give Lamps [Frank Lampard] the job. With [assistant manager] Jody Morris as well, he has someone who knows the younger players and works with them at the youth team and U-18 level as well.

"I think it's been a good mix. I think the expectation has been excellent because the group that they've had this year have done really, really well."

