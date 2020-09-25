Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness return to boost St Mirren squad

St Mirren have their full complement of goalkeepers back for the Scottish Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock after their coronavirus crisis.

Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness are out of quarantine to join third-choice keeper Peter Urminsky, with Zdenek Zlamal’s emergency loan spell from Hearts now over.

Full-back Richard Tait starts a two-match ban following his red card against Dundee United.

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy is also suspended after being sent off against Hamilton last weekend.

But midfielder Alan Power could make his return from a hamstring strain after stepping up his recovery work this week.

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood (thigh) remain out.