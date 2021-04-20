Jak Alnwick relishing exciting end to the season with St Mirren

Jak Alnwick is gearing up for an exciting end to the season with St Mirren.

With four fixtures remaining, the Buddies are in eighth place in the Premiership, two points behind Dundee United.

Jim Goodwin’s squad are preparing for the trip to Dingwall on Wednesday night to play Ross County with their sights set on finishing the best of the rest in the bottom half of the table.

Moreover, Saints have a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park next Monday night and the 27-year-old goalkeeper is relishing it all.

He said: “We want to win every single game until the end of the season.

“We want that seventh spot, there is no doubt about that and we want to get into the semi-final and ultimately the final of the Scottish Cup.

“I wouldn’t say there is priority, we are professionals, we want to win every game in front of us and I hate losing, whether it is training or a game and you see that in the whole squad.

“You can see the competitive edge in training, in everything, the head tennis is competitive, so we will be trying to win every game until the end of the season.

“It is nice that we have a quarter-final to look forward to and some tough league games against teams fighting for survival.

“They are going to be lively games against team scrapping for their lives, Ross County this Wednesday being one of them.

“It is obviously a difficult place to go and a lot of teams have struggled. But we know what we are capable of.

“Now it is results-based between now and the end of the season and try to pick up as many points as possible for that seventh spot.”

Alnwick admits the 1-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Livingston at Hampden Park in January still rankles.

The former Newcastle and Rangers player said: “It was a difficult one to take.

“It is never pretty against Livingston and credit to them, they have a style of play and it is tough to play against.

“You kind of came out the game saying, ‘what if, what if?’ Obviously it still hurts but you have to use it to your advantage.

“We have a lot of young boys still learning their trade, hopefully we use it as a learning curve going into the game against Kilmarnock, hopefully we can beat them and get ourselves into a final.”