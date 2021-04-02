James Maddison back in contention as Leicester take on Manchester City

James Maddison will return to Leicester’s squad to face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

The England midfielder has been out since late February with a hip injury but has been back in training this week.

Ricardo Pereira is also in contention after a hamstring problem but Harvey Barnes and James Justin remain sidelined.

Leaders Manchester City look to have a full-strength squad available for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola has reported no fresh fitness concerns following the international break.

The City boss did admit, however, that not all players had been assessed as they were still waiting for negative Covid-19 test results before they could rejoin the squad for training.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Pereira, Evans, Daley-Campbell, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Mendy, Amartey, Praet, Perez, Albrighton, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Dias, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.