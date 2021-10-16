James Maxwell inspires Ayr to victory over Queen of the South

James Maxwell won a penalty and then netted the winner as Ayr came from behind to beat Queen of the South 2-1 at Somerset Park.

The visitors took the lead in the 68th minute when Lee Connelly finished for his sixth goal in seven games.

Ayr were level five minutes later after on-loan Rangers player Maxwell – who had an effort ruled out for offside shortly before Connelly’s goal – was fouled by Josh Debayo and the resulting spot-kick was converted by Aaron Muirhead.

Another six minutes on from that, Maxwell shot past Solomon Brynn to complete the turnaround against the side he had been on loan at last season.

Innes Cameron had hit Ayr’s bar in the first half, and Markus Fjortoft did the same for the home side just prior to them equalising.