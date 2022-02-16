James McPake sacked as Dundee bid to avoid relegation

James McPake has been sacked as Dundee manager as the Tayside club look for a more experienced boss to ensure their cinch Premiership status.

The Dens Park side have three wins from their last 12 matches and sit second bottom of the table, one point above St Johnstone.

McPake joined Dundee as a player in May 2014 and has served the club as captain, under-18s manager, first team caretaker manager, and first team manager.

The 37-year-old led the Dark Blues to promotion to the Premiership in 2021 after two season in the Championship but a statement on Dundee’s website confirmed his departure.

It read: “It is clear that without James’ leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason the decision to release him was not arrived at easily.

“However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James’ legacy and our place in the Premiership.

“It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement.

“We are proud to have given James his first steps in management and beyond proud of his accomplishments.

“He is, and will always remain, a valued and loved member of the Dundee FC family.”