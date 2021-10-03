James McPake says Dundee’s players need to look at themselves in the mirror

Dundee boss James McPake told his players not to expect any extended rest during the international break after a 3-1 defeat by St Johnstone left them bottom of the cinch Premiership.

The Dark Blues trailed by two goals at the interval thanks to a Chris Kane brace before Stevie May added a third just 45 seconds after the restart.

Ryan Sweeney pulled one back to end Dundee’s five-game run without a goal but there was less to be encouraged about for McPake than in previous matches after his side slumped in confidence following the opener.

McPake said: “I ain’t wanting to put the players under the bus however the players need to look at themselves in the mirror.

“The second goal in particular I am seriously disappointed about, to come out for the second half and go 3-0 down is just criminal.

“The good thing, however people will say it’s not good, is we have two weeks to work on things. The international break is usually about rest and freshness but that certainly won’t be happening.

“It was down to whoever wanted it more, simple as that. St Johnstone rolled their sleeves up and wanted it more, our defence as a team was ridiculously poor.

“This club means a lot to me, most players will be hurting, it wasn’t good enough and I take my portion of the blame.”

Liam Craig became St Johnstone’s record appearance holder and got the captain’s armband for the day for his 442nd game for the Perth side.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “It’s unbelievable for Liam, all credit to him and his family.

“He has done a lot for St Johnstone and it’s a fantastic achievement and something I am really proud of, the lads gave Liam a big ovation at the end and quite rightly so.

“It’s not just what he does on the pitch but off it also, his character, enthusiasm, drive is brilliant and a lot of young lads can learn off Liam, hopefully this isn’t the end for him and he can continue to do well for St Johnstone and play more games.

“It was difficult to make sure it wasn’t emotional before the game so it was important to simmer it down.”