James Penrice looking forward to Boxing Day challenge at Motherwell

James Penrice believes Livingston can take encouragement from their recent win at Tannadice as they hit the road again for their Boxing Day encounter at Motherwell.

Ayo Obileye scored the only goal of the game against Dundee United from the penalty spot to give the West Lothian outfit a second successive win before their 1-1 draw against Ross County last week, which took them six points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone.

As eighth-placed Livi, unbeaten in three matches, look to finish the first half of the season with more positivity against fourth-placed Motherwell, Penrice said: “They (Motherwell) have been very good at home.

“Going to places like Tannadice and getting the points will give us confidence.

“It is about us putting our style on to the game and that will be the most important thing for us.

“We need to pick up points against teams who are around you.

“The first half of the season has been alright. I don’t think it was a great start for us.

“We have got to grips with it now and we know how we want to play and I thought the last couple of games we have been very good, but there are points in every season where you think you could have done a lot better.

“You watch everyone around you but obviously you just want to focus on yourself and putting points on the board.

“It is massive for us to go and do that. It is a big game for us on Sunday so I am looking forward to it. ”

Meanwhile, Penrice will continue to adhere strictly to the Covid protocols in place at the club although he admits it is a “bit difficult”.

The former Partick player said: “The difference now is we are testing every day which isn’t too bad.

“Different changing rooms, social distancing, you need to be doing it.

“When you go out, go to the shops, you are using sanitiser. You don’t want to bring anything back in here that could affect the team.

“You have to look after yourself and your family, but you have to think about your team-mates as well.”