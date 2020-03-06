James Tarkowski not expecting easier ride despite Tottenham’s striker shortage

James Tarkowski rejected suggestions Burnley’s task of recording yet another clean sheet this season when Tottenham visit Turf Moor this weekend will be easier in the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The frontline pair are both injured and will miss Spurs’ trip to the north-west at teatime on Saturday as they look to arrest a slump that has seen them lose ground on the Premier League top-four.

Burnley could leapfrog them with a win following a six-match unbeaten run that has carried them into the top half of the table, in part thanks to the effectiveness of their back-line.

On 11 occasions this season, Burnley’s opponents have drawn a blank in front of goal, but Tarkowski is not taking another clean sheet for granted.

Asked whether it is a good time to be taking on Jose Mourinho’s side, Tarkowski replied: “Yes and no! Maybe there’s more expectation on us because they are missing two of their big hitters.

“When they are missing Harry and Son then obviously there may be a chance there for us to put a good performance in. I don’t think it makes easier. Maybe from your perspective it does but not for me, no.

“There is still a player in front of me I have got to stop from scoring goals and there is a team of 11 players we have got to go and beat.”

Tarkowski, fellow centre-half Ben Mee and goalkeeper Nick Pope have started every match in the top-flight this term, bolstering the impression that familiarity has bred success.

Tarkowski said: “We’ve had quite a consistent back four this season which is nice. The full-backs have chopped and changed a little bit but me, Ben and Popey have been there all season and that sort of consistency helps.

“It sort of comes more natural with each other, we know each other’s game, I expect where Ben is going to be and he expects where I am going to be at times and we cover round each other.

“You are going to get beat at some point but knowing your team-mates are around and there to help you out is quite important. Those little details have shown over the last few weeks and really helped us out.”

Burnley, who will continue to be without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Matt Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, will breach the 40-point barrier if they beat Tottenham.

That mark is the usual gauge for safety but Tarkowski insists Burnley will not be resting on their laurels for the remainder of the campaign.

He added: “We won’t be getting to that stage and then sort of downing tools and thinking our season is done.

“We have been in positions before when we have been quite high up the table and we’ve managed to stick at it and end up with a good points total.

“Hopefully we can keep putting some points on the board and working our way up the table rather than looking below us.”