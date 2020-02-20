Carragher on Liverpool's transfer targets: 'Sancho or Werner? I'll take both'

Liverpool have held back from spending big money in recent transfer windows as they were believed to be hesitant to tinker with a winning side.

The only additions the Reds have made are squad players - accessories to their already established outfit.

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment team have been proved wise so far in their decision not to bring in any big names.

Liverpool ran out Champions League winners last season and currently sit 22 points clear atop the Premier League table.

Their unbeaten run in the league is shaping up to be one of history's most impressive, with only 2 points dropped thus far.

However former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that the time for investment is now.

The 42-year-old doesn't have faith in the likes of Divock Origi as being adequate back up to Liverpool's front three.

"If you look at Tuesday night, the big problem for Liverpool is when one of those front three are not playing," he told Viasport.

"Sadio Mane had to come off and the player they bring on in is Divock Origi, who is a Liverpool legend because of what happened last year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but it’s not quite good enough for the best team in the world to be bringing that quality on."

Liverpool have been linked to moves for Bundesliga pair Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner and Carragher says the club should sign both players.

"Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer. Sancho or Werner? I’ll take both," he added.

"They don’t need to let anyone go, they just need to add to the squad that they’ve got.

"Don’t forget, Liverpool never signed a player last summer so you would think there’s a lot of money there waiting to be spent."

