Jamie Murphy joins Burton on loan from Rangers
Jamie Murphy has joined Sky Bet League One side Burton from Rangers on loan until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old winger played under Brewers boss Nigel Clough at Sheffield United and has also enjoyed spells at Motherwell and Brighton.
Murphy told Burton’s website: “I have worked with Nigel Clough before and had some of my greatest moments as a footballer under him, so it was an easy one to pick coming here.
“I want to be back enjoying football again. It has been a nightmare time with my knee but I’m now just looking forward to playing again and hopefully helping the boys win on Saturday.”
A delighted Clough said: “We can’t quite believe we have got him, but we are absolutely delighted.
“When we heard he was down to go out on loan we made an enquiry but to get a player from Rangers of Jamie’s quality is brilliant.
“The fact that we have worked with him before and that we get on well with his agent has helped.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.