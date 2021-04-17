Jamie Smith says Sheffield Wednesday draw “feels like a defeat”

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith felt the 1-1 draw with 10-man Bristol City at Hillsborough was “a tough one to take”.

The relegation-threatened Owls, without manager Darren Moore who is suffering from pneumonia triggered by his contraction of Covid-19, were on course for a vital victory when Julian Borner put them into an early lead.

They were given a further boost as the Robins had Henri Lansbury sent off for deliberate handball but captain Barry Bannan saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Wednesday, for whom Liam Palmer’s rocket shot crashed against a post, held on to their lead until three minutes from time when Tyreeq Bakinson struck.

A third game without a win left the Owls seven points adrift of 21st-placed Derby with just four matches remaining.

Smith said: “It feels like a defeat. I know it’s a point but it’s not enough. Looking at the chances, we should have won the game.

“We started really well but [Bristol City] going down to 10 men probably affected us more than it affected them.

“Barry is obviously disappointed but there’s no blame in missing the penalty because it happens.

“The penalty miss wasn’t the reason why we didn’t win the game. It was other chances as well that could have settled it.

“We had enough chances to win the game and that makes it feel like it was a defeat more than a draw.

“Until relegation is mathematically impossible, we’ll keep fighting still. How else do you expect us to be?

“We can’t just give up and not turn up. We still have to work.

“We could have controlled the game better. It’s just taking the chances that are there.

“We knew before that this was a big one for us that we needed to win. We haven’t won and we look to move on and win on Tuesday night.”

Robins boss Nigel Pearson praised his team’s courage against his old side.

He said: “I have questioned and other people have questioned our commitment at times but this was an example of the type of response we needed.

“Decisions didn’t always go our way and the penalty is an example of that. He didn’t touch it but I understand why it was given. In real time it looks that way.

“These things happen and players responded in the right way.

“It’s a tough time for Wednesday and with Darren not being here as well. I feel for them.

“I still have a lot of fondness for the club. It was a big part of mine and my family’s lives so I don’t get a lot of satisfaction from coming here and contributing to what is a tough situation.

“Tyreeq showed the right response and that’s by performing. What we have to remember he is still a very young player. He was very good.”