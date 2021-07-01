Jan Mlakar swaps Brighton for Hajduk Split

Jan Mlakar has joined Croatian side Hajduk Split in a permanent deal from Brighton on undisclosed terms.

The 22-year-old Slovenia striker spent last season back on loan with former club Maribor, scoring 15 times in 35 games.

Mlakar had signed for Albion from Maribor in January 2019, and also spent time out on loan with QPR and Wigan.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said on the club website: “After a good season with Maribor, and having made his national team debut, Jan now has the option of a permanent move to Hajduk Split.

“It’s a move which suits all parties, and we wish Jan all the best of luck for the future at both club and international level.”