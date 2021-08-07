Jason Naismith’s late goal wins it for Kilmarnock
By PA Staff
Kilmarnock snatched a late 1-0 win at Queen of the South to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Scottish Championship season.
Jason Naismith struck in time added on to ensure Killie kept pace with Partick Thistle and Inverness at the top of the fledgling table.
Naismith fired low into the net when Rumarn Burrell slid him in.
Liam Polworth had a first-half goal ruled out for offside for the visitors, while Ruari Paton wasted the best opportunity for the hosts.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.