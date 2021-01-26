Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher could return as Dundee United face St Mirren

Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher are moving closer to a return to the Dundee United squad.

The midfield pair could be in contention for the visit of St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Logan Chalmers is making his way back from an ankle injury.

St Mirren will again be without Jake Doyle-Hayes and Collin Quaner.

Midfielder Doyle-Hayes missed the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat with a knock but could be back at the weekend.

Recent signing Quaner is expected to be out for a month with a knee problem.