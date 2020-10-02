Jermaine Hylton in and Josh Mullin out at Ross County

Ross County have signed winger Jermaine Hylton from Motherwell while letting Josh Mullin leave the club.

Former Swindon and Solihull Moors player Hylton had an impressive debut season at Fir Park but all five of his appearances this term have come off the bench.

The 28-year-old has signed on for the rest of the season.

County manager Stuart Kettlewell told the club’s official website: “Jermaine is a great addition to our group. He is a player I have liked for a while and we are delighted to be able to take him to Dingwall.

“There is no doubting his pedigree, given the part he played in Motherwell having such a successful campaign last season and taking them to Europe.

“He has pace, quality and technical ability which is exactly the kind of qualities we want to bring to our group. I look forward to seeing him progress and develop here and I am sure his addition will be warmly welcomed by our fans.”

A club statement added: “In other news, Josh Mullin departs Ross County following a request he has made to leave the club.”

The former Livingston midfielder scored 16 goals in his first two seasons in Dingwall and made five appearances this term.