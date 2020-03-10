Jersey Bulls set sights on perfect season after 31 wins from 31 games so far

Liverpool have been lauded for the remarkable Premier League campaign which has seen them drop only five points, but there is one team in English football who boast an even better record this season – Jersey Bulls FC.

The Bulls have won all 27 league matches so far in their maiden campaign in the 10th tier, Combined Counties League Division One.

Liverpool’s 27 wins, one draw and one defeat may be impressive, but Jersey have won 31 out of 31 games in all competitions this season and sealed promotion to the Combined Counties League Premier Division with 11 matches to spare following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over British Airways.

27 games ✅— JerseyBullsFC (@jersey_bulls) March 10, 2020

And full-back Jules Gabbiadini – son of former Sunderland striker Marco – says their recent success has given them extra motivation to maintain their 100 per cent record.

“Now that it is within our sights it has become a bit of a motivator for us. But it is always about that next game we play,” Gabbiadini told the PA news agency.

“We didn’t go out at the start of the season and think we would go and win every single game – we just wanted to get promoted and do as best as we could.

“We are a competitive bunch, we get on really well. We have got into a position where we have broken some records already this year and want to keep breaking as many as possible.”

Another brilliant day yesterday at Springfield Stadium as we gained another win for the record! 💯— JerseyBullsFC (@jersey_bulls) March 8, 2020

One of those records was securing their 27th consecutive Combined Counties League triumph against British Airways, which surpassed Withdean 2000’s 26-match winning sequence during the 2002-03 campaign.

Gabbiadini is delighted to have the support from the island, with over 1,000 fans attending their opening match against Ash United at the 7,000-capacity Springfield Stadium on August 3.

“For quite a while, I think they have tried to get something going with football in Jersey,” he said.

“They have had the Jersey Reds Rugby Club for quite a long time, which has been successful, and they play in the UK.

Jersey Bulls had over 1,000 fans at their opening game at Springfield Stadium (PA handout/Jersey Bulls FC)

“Guernsey did it a few seasons ago and I think that really inspired the directors at the Jersey Bulls to kick-start this. After promotion, we will be one division below them.

“(Against) Ash United we had well over 1,000 people at that game. My parents came over for that game so on a personal note that was quite good.

“It was good to see the support. It was a risk at the start of the season that the football community wouldn’t take to the Bulls because it would have an impact on the local island football, but that wasn’t really the case.

“Even though we are an island and there are no professional side here, people love their football down here and when this came about, we sold about 400-500 season tickets before we kicked a ball.

“We have been averaging 700-800 people at a match, which for this level is crazy.”

Every away game for the Channel Island outfit involves flying to Gatwick or Southend before an hour’s drive on a coach, which can cause complications, and returning back to Jersey in the evening.

However, Gabbiadini believes it is a great platform for young players on the island as they look to climb up the leagues.

Gabbiadini, a former Hull youth player, added: “One of the games which I wasn’t there for, there was a bit of traffic on the road and they got there, had to get changed on the bus and run out on the pitch and kick off as we are always against that time constraint of the return flight that night.

Jersey Bulls have won 31 out of 31 games played in all competitions this season (PA handout/Jersey Bulls FC)

“For home games, we generally pay for the away travel, pay for the away hotels so it can get expensive but the financial support we have – the key sponsors – are really welcome from the local businesses on the island.

“I don’t think we’re expecting to have a Champions League-winning side in Jersey but if we can compete, and once we are promoted, we can start looking at the FA Vase.

“It would be amazing to have a good run in that next season, that could end up with a run to Wembley.

“It is a great platform for young footballers in Jersey to aspire to. It only shines a good light on us.”