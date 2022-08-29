Jim Bentley promises improvement after taking charge at Rochdale

Jim Bentley is “determined to help improve things” at Rochdale following his appointment as manager on a two-year deal.

The 46-year-old replaces Robbie Stockdale, who was sacked after a poor start to the Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Bentley, who has managed Morecambe and AFC Fylde, will take charge of Dale for the first time in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy clash against Accrington.

He told the club’s website: “The football club has had some difficult times on and off the pitch over the last few seasons and I am determined to help improve things, move the club forward, and give the fans something to cheer about and be proud of.

“We find ourselves in a difficult position at this present time, but we are only at the very start of the season and I am ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

“I am excited to take up this role and grateful to the board of directors for this opportunity. One thing I can guarantee is that I will give my absolute all for the football club, the supporters and the town.”