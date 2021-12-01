Jim Goodwin bemoans St Mirren’s lack of cutting edge

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin bemoaned familiar failings from his team after a goalless draw with Ross County.

Saints had 27 efforts at goal against the cinch Premiership bottom club in Paisley but recorded their eighth draw of the season.

Goodwin said: “I don’t think there will be a team in the league tonight that have had more attempts on goal than we had.

“Of the 25 or so shots, nine or 10 of those are on target. You could give credit to the opposition and say the goalkeeper has made a couple of decent saves and the defenders have made some good blocks.

“But if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net, it’s very simple, you don’t win games of football.

“We have had eight draws out of 16 games and of those eight I can think of four off the top of my head which we should have won comfortably. I can’t keep saying the same thing time and time again.

“I give credit to the players. The first half was terrible, a really poor spectacle from both teams. The second half I thought we were excellent and so on top.

“County did look a threat in the last 10 minutes on the break because of the amount of bodies we were committing forward. But it’s a far better point for Ross County than us because we should have been out of sight.”

County boss Malky Mackay was indeed satisfied with the point as his side continued their improving results with just one defeat in their past five games now.

Mackay said: “I thought first half we had a real good go at them and had the better chances. I think Jim would accept that.

“After half-time they came out really strongly at us and we had to defend for our lives.

“We had some calm heads and made some chances near the end. So for the layman, probably a really good game.”