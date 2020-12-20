Jim Goodwin delighted to get the best out of a fit-again Kyle McAllister

Jim Goodwin believes St Mirren are getting the best out of Kyle McAllister now that he has got himself properly fit.

The winger came off the bench to inspire his team’s come-from-behind 3-2 victory over St Johnstone, delivering crosses for St Mirren’s second and third goals scored by Lee Erwin and Jon Obika.

McAllister has struggled with a number of injuries since re-signing for the Buddies last year but Goodwin believes the 21 year-old is now ready to make a positive impact.

He said: “Everybody knows the quality the wee man has got. We’ve been working really hard on his fitness and you saw at times he was really bursting a gut to get back in and press the full-back. And he knows if he doesn’t do that he won’t play.

“His injuries have gone. But we told him they would go if he got fitter and that’s credit to the medical team. If we can keep him fit then we know we’ve got a right good player.”

Goodwin’s only criticism of his team was the two goals they conceded, with Joe Shaughnessy at fault for both.

He added: “The two goals we lost were disappointing. Two goals out of nothing really. It was a bit of stupidity really from Joe to bring him down for the penalty. And then the second one he slashed at the cross but it was a great finish from Scott Tanser.

“But it’s been a really positive week for the boys and we’re in a great place. I was worried about their energy levels but they got through it. And now it’s onto a tough game on Wednesday against Hibs.”

St Johnstone played all of the second half with 10 men after Jason Kerr was sent off late in the first period.

Manager Callum Davidson credited his players for their endeavour.

He said: “In the second half we defended well. The players worked so hard and I was happy with how they coped with the situation and the work-rate and energy they put in to stop St Mirren playing.

“I am more disappointed for them. When you are down to 10 men you need a bit of luck and we didn’t get it. To come away with no points is hard to take for them.”