Jim Goodwin: Luis Lopes signing fits Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy ‘perfectly’

Jim Goodwin claimed Luis Lopes fits Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy “perfectly” after signing the forward from Benfica.

The 22-year-old agreed a three-year deal with the Dons for an undisclosed fee, subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Lopes, also known as ‘Duk’, scored eight goals in 20 outings for the Portuguese giants’ B side last season, and has represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his international debut for Cape Verde last month.

Goodwin is pleased to further bolster his attacking options with his seventh summer signing.

He told the club’s official website: “Luis is another good addition for us at the top end of the pitch and it creates more competition for places, which is something I was keen to build within the squad this year.

“He is quick, strong, and powerful and he fits our recruitment strategy perfectly.

“He is a young player who still has a lot to learn, and he is not quite the finished article yet, but we firmly believe we will give him the platform to perform and continue his development.

“He’s had a really good football education at Benfica, and I am sure he will come to Aberdeen, score goals, and make a positive impact.”