Jim Goodwin praises professionalism of players as St Mirren brush aside Kelty

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hailed his side’s professional performance as they defeated Kelty Hearts 4-0 to book their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a double from Greg Kiltie saw the home side ease past the cinch League Two league leaders.

Goodwin said: “It was a really good afternoon for us. Everything about it was just perfect to be honest with you.

“It was a really professional performance and we were clinical. That is what I told the boys in the dressing room afterwards.

“We didn’t underestimate Kelty in the build-up and treated them with the same respect we would any Premiership opposition. There was no sloppiness and it was a real professional performance.

“It was a real tricky tie as Kelty are not used to losing many games.

“But the overall performance from every one of my players was consistent. There was no sloppiness and it was a real professional afternoon.”

Saints reached both cup semi-finals last season and Goodwin would like to at least make it that far again.

He added: “It would be nice to get to Hampden again. We were there twice last season and we want to be there again with the whole of Paisley behind us and we can experience the atmosphere properly.

“I’ve been there myself as a player and to have 20,000 St Mirren fans there cheering you on like it was in 2013 is a great experience. That’s something that stays with you forever. Hopefully we can get through the next round and experience that at Hampden.”

Kelty boss Kevin Thomson had no qualms with the outcome although felt the scoreline flattered St Mirren.

He said: “In the first half when the game was nip and tuck we were well in it. But we got a bit impatient and the fitter and stronger team punished us. At the same time I thought 4-0 was a bit harsh but it is what it is.

“They are a good team, miles above us in the pecking order of Scottish football. When they go to Celtic or Rangers they sometimes need to take their medicine and we had to take ours today. We’ve got a big game next week and we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.”