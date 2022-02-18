Joe Lewis urges Aberdeen squad to show character when new manager is appointed

Joe Lewis believes the character in Aberdeen’s squad will be tested when their new manager is appointed.

Barry Robson took interim charge of the Granite City club in the wake of head coach Stephen Glass’ sacking last weekend following the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park.

With the search for a new boss under way, the Dons drew 1-1 at home to cinch Premiership bottom side St Johnstone on Tuesday to leave them without a win in six games and in eighth place.

Aberdeen return to Lanarkshire on league duty on Saturday and club captain Lewis, who came back from Covid-19 against St Johnstone, addressed the challenges faced under a new boss.

He said: “That’s where you see the true character of players, when you are thrown into uncertainty, can you deal with that?

“Do you worry about it or do you look at it as an opportunity to change your fortunes?

“We need to look at it that way, we need to look at it in a way where we all need to do more and perform better under the guidance of a new manager.

“I’m sure we will look to put our foot down for the last part of the season.

“So yes, it is a mental test, everyone can react differently but I am sure we have a group here who will react in a positive manner.”

Only three points separate fourth-placed Dundee United and Livingston in ninth and Lewis insists there is still plenty to play for in this campaign.

He said: “It is certainly not the mindset here that the season is over. It has barely got going for us yet.

“There is a lot to prove for everyone and with a new manager to be appointed, players are playing for their futures, for new contracts or whatever they think is in their future so the season is far from over.”

Lewis expects another tough test against Motherwell.

He said: “We have got good players but we have to earn that right to play and earn the right to show that ability by doing the ugly side first. We really need to show that on Saturday.

“Obviously I wasn’t there last week but it was a very disappointing result and it is a good opportunity for the lads to show what kind of character they have got.”