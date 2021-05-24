Joe Willock sad to see the season end after scoring spree

Joe Willock admitted he did not want the season to end after becoming only the second player after Alan Shearer to score in seven consecutive Premier League games for Newcastle.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Magpies on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, has helped consolidate the club’s status in the Premier League with eight goals.

Willock opened the scoring in the 2-0 win at Fulham in what could be his final appearance for Newcastle, who finished the season 12th, ahead of a return to the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s amazing. It’s bittersweet for me,” Willock told nufc.tv.

“I don’t know if this is my last game here this season. I just wanted it to continue, I just wanted to stay and play more games this season with Newcastle.

“But I’m happy to get the three points and happy to score again and make the new record and it’s a big achievement for me and my family.”

When asked about Shearer’s record, he said: “Someone told me, it’s brilliant to be in such good company, what an amazing player he was and I’m happy to be in that company but more than that I’m happy to get the three points for this club.”

Fulham broke an unwanted record of their own, having scored the fewest home goals of any team in a Premier League season with nine at Craven Cottage this season.

With fans welcomed back into the ground for the first time since December, Fulham were unable to find a breakthrough and were booed off.

Manager Scott Parker admitted: “We all need to take a breath.

“I think it’s probably wise to take a little bit of a breather, clear our minds and then come back with a plan of what we need to do and how we can be successful next year.

“It’s a tough league that we are in next year. Seven or eight players leave this team now, seven or eight come back into it from loan spells.

“It’s a new team again, a new stimulus and we need to work out what is the best way to go.”