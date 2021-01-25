John Hughes expects Staggies youngster Josh Reid to join Coventry in coming days

Ross County boss John Hughes expects teenage defender Josh Reid to sign for Coventry this week.

The Sky Bet Championship side have made their move for the 18-year-old left-back, who came through the Staggies academy and who broke into the first team this season, with a reported initial six-figure bid.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Scottish Premiership visit of Motherwell, Hughes said: “I couldn’t tell you if it is done and dusted, I think it might get done over the next couple of days.

“But I think the two clubs have agreed and we can only wish him all the best.

“We will miss him but we are a club that will never stand in a young kid’s way and the Championship is a fantastic stepping stone.

“We wanted to get him back on loan but I think one of the Coventry players in the left-sided area got called back to Wolves so Coventry want to take him now.

“That’s what has been the hiccup.

“So it looks like Josh might just be going in the next couple of days.

“Josh has been absolutely fantastic since I came here. He came through the academy, a kid with a massive future.

“He is still learning but probably the next step is Coventry, if it is that, playing in the Championship. We just wish him all the best.”

Asked about reports that he is interested in Motherwell striker Jordan White and Blackburn keeper Joe Hilton, Hughes said: “We are getting linked to them but nothing really concrete – but no matter what happens they won’t be involved on Wednesday that’s for sure.”

County are in 10th place in the table, one point ahead of Motherwell having played two games more and Hughes knows the importance of the fixture.

“We need to win the match,” said the former Inverness boss, who revealed defender Connor Randall will have a scan on a back injury.

“We want to extend that lead to four points and we have to embrace that and want to play in these types of games.

“Motherwell are in a false position. They have internationals in their team, they are a good side and in Graham Alexander they have a good manager so it is going to be very difficult.

“But if we have aspirations to stay in this league we have to make sure we pick up the three points.”