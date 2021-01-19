John Hughes gushing in his praise for Rangers ahead of Ross County clash

Ross County boss John Hughes revealed his admiration of Rangers’ style of play ahead of the trip to Ibrox on Saturday.

The Staggies boss is buoyed by the 4-1 home win over Aberdeen at the weekend which took them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

He is now preparing for a game against Steven Gerrard’s side, who have won 21 and drawn three of their 24 league games and who sit 21 points clear of champions Celtic at the top of the table, albeit having played three games more.

Hughes said: “Rangers play football the way it should be played. They keep the ball, you don’t get a touch of it.

“I could sit here and wax lyrical about Rangers because their style of play is right up my street.

“Proper football; Everybody can look after the ball, full-backs scoring goals, guys coming off the bench and doing the business, plenty of rotation, pace, goals and that’s why where they are where they are.

“I have been to Ibrox many a time when you are right up against it. There is no getting away from it, they have better players than us.

“I use a great phrase; bulls and matadors. There is many a time I have been the bull and it is not nice getting a chasing. It might be like that on Saturday.

“Many a time I have coached a team when they have been matadors and it is a great feeling when you are looking after the ball and taking your time, taking the sting out of the opposition, moving to from side to side, looking for that opening.

“That’s what Rangers do, you can see they have been well-coached and they implement it.

“So we will be right up against it but it is one we are looking forward to. As a player it cannot faze you, it has to inspire you.

“You get to test yourself against the best and I hope the boys can do that, that their mind-set is that we can give them a game.”