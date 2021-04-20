John Kennedy happy to see Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay start work early

Interim Celtic boss John Kennedy has welcomed the early arrival of chief executive Dominic McKay as a new era beckons at Parkhead.

The 42-year-old was originally coming in from Scottish Rugby in the summer to take over the post from Peter Lawwell, who is stepping down.

However, McKay checked in at Celtic Park on Monday, following the Hoops’ 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday which meant the Parkhead outfit will finish the season trophyless for the first time since 2010.

With the search for a new manager to replace Neil Lennon still ongoing and lot of planning to do for next season, Kennedy believes McKay has got his timing right.

Ahead of the trip to Aberdeen for Wednesday’s Premiership clash, the former Celtic defender said: “Especially coming into a club like Celtic, the demand that comes on very early.

“Peter is going to be stepping to the side just before pre-season and there is a lot that goes on very early at the club.

“I have been here long enough to understand the demands straight away in terms of getting the squad together, getting the team prepared and then you are going into European competition very quickly before your domestic season starts so I think it is good timing.

“He comes in, he gets a feel for the place, he gets an understanding of how it operates and what he might have to do and that will make the transition easier, having Peter there to help him with that, rather than coming in cold, right on top of the qualifying games.

“So it is better he is in early, it gives him time to bed in and we will see what happens from there.”

Kennedy will speak to McKay following Celtic’s return from Pittodrie, the first of the four remaining Premiership fixtures.

He said: “We have been busy preparing for Aberdeen, we will travel up there this afternoon with the game tomorrow.

“We have pencilled in to catch up later in the week, maybe Friday.

“He is obviously going to be busy himself, things to do, people to see so we will probably catch up later this week.”