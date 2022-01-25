John Souttar expected to return for Hearts’ Premiership visit of Celtic
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to have John Souttar in his squad to face Celtic.
The defender missed Saturday’s cup win over Auchinleck Talbot with an ankle injury after Rangers made a failed bid to take him to Ibrox months before scheduled.
Beni Baningime is in contention to start following a knee problem, while Ben Woodburn is back following a Covid-19 absence. Defender Taylor Moore (thigh) will miss out but could return to face Motherwell on Saturday.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor (face) and fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) will miss the trip to Gorgie.
Attacker Liel Abada should be ok after he sustained a knock in the Scottish Cup victory over Alloa at the weekend.
Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi remains on the sidelines along with midfielder David Turnbull and striker Albian Ajeti (all hamstring).
