John Souttar eyeing return ahead of Hearts’ Premiership clash with Dundee

John Souttar
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hopes to have John Souttar back in the side for the visit of Dundee after the Scotland centre-back missed the last two matches with an ankle issue.

Michael Smith remains sidelined after sitting out the last three games with a back problem.

Craig Halkett is likely to be absent until next month with a hamstring injury.

Dundee will be without the suspended Vontae Daley-Campbell after the on-loan Leicester defender was sent off in stoppage-time against Ross County for a late and reckless challenge.

However, left-back Jordan Marshall is set to return to the squad following an injury lay-off.

Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

