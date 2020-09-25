John Terry: Villa’s summer transfer business was necessary

John Terry admits Aston Villa needed to spend if they wanted to progress this season.

The assistant head coach knows their summer spree was vital after they beat relegation by a point last season.

Bertrand Traore scored on his debut as Villa beat Bristol City 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Thursday following his £17million arrival from Lyon.

Villa also spent a club record £28million to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford – allowing them to let Ally Samatta leave for Fenerbache on Friday – and £16million on Nottingham Forest’s Matt Cash.

“After the way we stayed up last year it was important, and I think the manager recognised it over the summer as well,” said Terry.

“With Johan (Lange, sporting director) coming in the building and Christian Purslow (chief executive) and the two owners doing some fantastic work early on we managed to get some really important players in the group.

“Already we’ve seen that, the immediate impact in the first couple of games. What it does in that group is that training goes to another level.

“Everyone is pushing each other. The right-backs are fighting for their spot, the left-backs are doing the same. Ollie’s came in and set the standard. Keinan (Davis) looked superb at Bristol as well.

“All over the training ground the levels go up. You can only match those levels, if you don’t hit them you fall behind. What we’ve seen so far is everyone’s rising to that level and pushing each other.”

Samatta joined Fenerbache to end a disappointing nine-month stay at Villa.

The 27-year-old scored just twice in 16 appearances after joining from Genk for £8.5million in January.

Samatta moves to Turkey initially on loan, with an obligation for Fenerbahce to sign him for an initial fee of around £5.5m.

“I know how big a club Fenerbahce is. Not only in Turkey, a club known and weight in the world,” told the Turkish club’s website.

“I am happy to be here in such a family because it will be a new and big challenge for me.

“Fenerbahce has a lot of supporters and they always want to win. I also want to win. I came with this request, I am very happy and I hope we will win many trophies.”