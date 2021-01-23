Jon Guthrie calls Livingston cup run the best of his career

Jon Guthrie is keen to take the penultimate step towards rare cup success when Livingston face St Mirren in the Betfred Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The 28-year-old defender has secured just one medal from his time in the game and even then he did not play in Crewe’s 2013 EFL Trophy final win over Southend at Wembley.

Looking forward to the trip to Hampden Park, Guthrie, who signed for Livi from Walsall in 2019, spoke about his track record in cup competitions.

He said: “Not great to be honest. I have a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy from down in England but I was actually injured for the final.

“I don’t think I played in the semi-final either so I have a medal but I don’t count that as winning it for myself.

“In the FA Cup, League Cup, I got to the third round a couple of times but apart from that nothing so this has definitely been the best run I’ve had in my career.

“I am 28 so it just shows that these cup runs don’t come round too often. I will be looking to make the most of it.

“At the start of every season you always say it would be nice to get a cup run going. You want to go down in the history books of the club and these are the games in which you can do that.

“You try not to think about it in the last couple of weeks, it’s sort of in the back of your mind a bit. Now it is here you can start to think about it and fully focus on it.

“It is a massive occasion for the club and individuals and I am really looking forward to it.

“These are the games you become a footballer for, these are the games you remember when you retire.

“Obviously take it step by step and focus on the semi-final but to go on and win it would be an amazing achievement.”

St Mirren have beaten Livingston 1-0 both home and away in the league this season but the West Lothian outfit go into the match 10 games unbeaten since David Martindale stepped up to take over from Gary Holt as boss.

Guthrie said: “We have lost to them both times in the league but they have both been tight games, just by the one goal.

“Both teams will be going there confident. We couldn’t be going there on a better run than what we are on now so we are looking forward to it.

“It is a cup semi-final, so anything can happen but we are definitely going into it with confidence.”