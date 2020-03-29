Jamie Carragher says he is surprised to see Jordan Henderson getting more praise this season

Jamie Carragher says he is surprised that it has taken so long for Jordan Henderson to be appreciated.

The Liverpool captain has been widely praised for his performances this season, with Henderson thought to be leading contender for the PFA Player of the Year award.

And while Carragher says he is "delighted" to see Henderson receive recognition, he admits that he is surprised it did not come earlier.

“I have to say I am delighted but a little baffled that Jordan Henderson is getting more praise this season than in previous years," he told the Daily Telegraph.

“I think that probably says more about those suggesting he has massively improved rather than the player himself because - as I am sure Jurgen Klopp will testify - his consistent excellence as captain has been fundamental to Liverpool’s return to the top.

“What is most impressive this season is the manner in which Henderson switched midfield roles.

“Until December, Fabinho was Liverpool’s best player and his injury could have been a critical moment in the title race. Instead, Henderson assumed the No.6 position and performed brilliantly. Maybe that is why more people have noticed his importance recently.”

Carragher was also full of praise for Virgil van Dijk, who has established himself as the world's best centre-back since moving to Anfield.

"Quite simply, one of the best players in the world," the former Reds centre-back said of the Dutchman.

“Since moving to Liverpool, Van Dijk has been elevated into that sphere of players who could play for any side.

“He is so good, sometimes it feels he is taken for granted. Whenever the player of the year is debated, it is strange how few pundits put him forward. He has been as influential this season as he was last year.”

Klopp's side are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, although the season is suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus crisis.

