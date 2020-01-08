Harry Redknapp says even "incredible" Jose Mourinho doesn't have a "magic wand" to turn things around at Tottenham

Harry Redknapp has called for patience at Tottenham and warned that Jose Mourinho does not have a "magic wand".

Spurs won four of their first five games under Mourinho in all competitions, but have now won just one of their last five outings.

That run includes Premier League defeats by Chelsea and Southampton, as well as a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup.

Spurs are currently six points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots and will now be without top scorer Harry Kane for up to five weeks.

And former Tottenham boss Redknapp acknowledges that all is not well at his old club.

"They're just going through a funny little, well quite a long spell when you look at it," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"The last 25 games with Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] in charge the form was for whatever reason, they were going along so well and then suddenly that big run of bad form. And the form at the moment has been up and down too really.

"Jose has gone in there, we know his record, it's incredible, but no-one's got a magic wand and at the moment it seems the team just doesn't look right.

"Bad result the other day at Southampton, a couple of iffy performances, lucky to get away with it at Norwich.

"They'll raise their game for Liverhttp://fourfourtwo.com/liverpoolpool at home. They'll want to break that Liverpool unbeaten run and it'll be a tight game for sure," he added

"You wouldn't write Tottenham off, they've got outstanding players in the team, but at the moment Liverpool really do look different class.

"A lot of it comes from the manager [Jurgen Klopp], I've never met him but he's a great character. He's a been a big plus for English football since he's got here.

"Deep down if they don't win the title this year... for me it's impossible they don't win it. They are the best team and they're well clear. They thoroughly deserve it."

