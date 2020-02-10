Jose Mourinho says he is "really happy" at Tottenham but predicts a "difficult" job

Jose Mourinho insists he is "really happy" at Tottenham as his team prepare to continue their push for a top-four finish.

The Portuguese masterminded a 2-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend to move Spurs to within four points of the Champions League qualification spots.

Reports published last month suggested that senior players at Tottenham had already lost faith in Mourinho's methods.

Those stories were rubbished by Toby Alderweireld, and Mourinho has also declared himself happy with life in north London.

"Contrary to some people who want to be in the news and tell things that are not true - I am really happy at the club," he told Sky Sports.

"You know me quite well, enough to know that I am really happy. Difficult? Yes, but if it was not difficult it wouldn't be for me.

"I like the players and who they are. I like very much the relationship I have with them. If you see a bad face from me it is because of a bad result. I cannot change myself.

"That's just me. The reality is that I am happy and I look forward to what is coming, and even more for what is coming next season. I want to start working with them in July."

Spurs will take on RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg set to take place next Wednesday.

Mourinho was at the Allianz Arena to watch Leipzig take on Bayern Munich on Sunday, as he prepares to lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann.

"It's very important," he added. "I can see small details. Even the warm-ups. I can see what TV and video don't give me. To see the warm-ups and to see what the players do individually."

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Sunday.

