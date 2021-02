Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford with Tottenham on Wednesday night to take on former club Manchester United.

Mourinho left United a year ago and will be out to maintain his 100 per cent start to life at Spurs with another win which would turn up the heat on his successor at United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford in pictures.

Mourinho was appointed as United manager on May 27, 2016, having left Chelsea the previous December (Tim Goode/PA).

Mourinho celebrates with his players after beating Leicester to win the Community Shield at Wembley in August 2016 (Nick Potts/PA).

Mourinho and Paul Pogba with the trophy after their EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley in February 2017 (Nick Potts/PA).

Mourinho kisses the Europa League trophy after winning the 2017 final against Ajax (Nick Potts/PA).

Mourinho with his Chelsea replacement, Antonio Conte, who led the club to the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season as United finished sixth (Martin Rickett/PA).

Mourinho consoles Ashley Young after United lose the 2018 FA Cup final to Chelsea (David Davies/PA).

Mourinho shows his frustration during a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham in August 2018. He reacted to criticism after the match by saying: “I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world, but I’m also one of the greatest managers in the world.” (Nick Potts/PA).

Mourinho reacts after Chelsea coach Marco Ianni (not pictured) appears to goad him following a late equaliser when the two clubs met in October 2018 (Adam Davy/PA).

Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Paul Pogba came in for intense scrutiny (Martin Rickett/PA).